PRESENTED BY 

Welcome to College 2.0

Free classes that’ll teach you what you *actually* need to know.
OCTOBER 13TH - NOVEMBER 17TH

We’ve lined up a semester’s worth of insight to give you everything that campus life just…isn’t right now. Sign up for new classes every week to get schooled by an exclusive team of just-for-you mentors—entrepreneurs, celebs, influencers, and editors—dropping real-world knowledge on everything from networking like a pro to building your personal brand. Did we mention these classes are free?! Yep. And you can re-watch them all through the end of the semester—unless you join Cosmo Unlocked, in which case you can keep the vids forever. (Better than taking notes, TBH.)

Pick your classes

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 | 7PM EST

How to avoid burnout when you’re hustling 24/7

Deep breaths, bb.
Sign up

taught by

Bea Arthur

LMHC Founder and CEO of The Difference
Bea Arthur
Meet your professor
PRESENTED BY 
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 | 7PM EST

Build yourself a fancy website to match your newly fancy résumé

We’ve seen your curated Instagram grids. You can do this.
Sign up

taught by

Maxie McCoy

Host & Executive Producer of WomanOn
Maxie McCoy
Meet your professor
PRESENTED BY 
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 | 7PM EST

How to get over that whole imposter syndrome thing

Confidence is something you learn. Like math, but better.
Sign up

taught by

Lauren Chan

Founder & CEO, Henning
Lauren Chan
Meet your professor
PRESENTED BY 
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 | 7PM EST

Everything you didn’t learn in Sex Ed

Because adulting kind of starts here?
Sign up

taught by

Carina Hsieh

Sex & Relationships Editor, Cosmopolitan
Carina Hsieh
Meet your professor
PRESENTED BY 
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 | 7PM EST

All the stuff about money you wish you knew by now

Like how to make it and save it. No MLM scheme required.
Sign up

taught by

Tosh Ernest

Head of Wealth Advancing Black Pathways JPMorgan Chase
Tosh Ernest
Meet your professor
PRESENTED BY 
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 | 7PM EST

How to survive a job interview (and all things office life) on Zoom

Ten percent lighting, 40 percent unmuting your mic before speaking, 50 percent doing your homework. (Don’t worry, we won’t give you homework.)
Sign up

taught by

Mika Brzezinski and Daniela Pierre Bravo

Mika Brzezinski and Daniela Pierre Bravo
Meet your professor
PRESENTED BY 
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5 | 7PM EST

The best jobs are never listed: How to network your way up

And how to make that “virtual coffee date” not painfully awkward in the process.
Sign up

taught by

Lauren McGoodwin

CEO of Career Contessa
Lauren McGoodwin
Meet your professor
PRESENTED BY 
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10 | 7PM EST

What you need to know to launch a startup

From nailing the pitch to avoiding the pitfalls.
Sign up

taught by

Jasmine Crowe

Founder and CEO, Goodr
Jasmine Crowe
Meet your professor
PRESENTED BY 
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 | 7PM EST

How to be as good at your résumé as you are at your dating profile

And how to avoid all the mistakes that’ll get you that left-swipe from HR.
Sign up

taught by

Kathryn Minshew

CEO & Founder of The Muse
Kathryn Minshew
Meet your professor
PRESENTED BY 
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 | 7PM EST

How to edit the sort of videos that actually go viral on YouTube

You know, the good kind of viral
Sign up

taught by

Sam Feher

Editorial Assistant and Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief, Cosmopolitan
Sam Feher
Meet your professor
PRESENTED BY 

We know you. You’re the extra credit type.

That’s why we’re also introducing the Cosmo Shadowship—a two-week crash course on all things Team Cosmo. Three “shadowees” (yeah, okay, we made it up) will spend one-on-one time with our crew to learn firsthand what it takes to, well, do what we do. And DELL is offering a *special* remote paid internship opportunity with their marketing team. Wanna apply? Click here for details.

Pause for special thanks to:

A Laptop with as Much Swagger As You

The Dell XPS has us falling in love at first sight. Like any good partner, this powerhouse laptop continues to impress. From its outstanding performance to its superior display and unbeatable battery life, every not-so-little detail that goes into the XPS redefines what it means to be a premium product. Did we mention how good the screen is for binge-watching *cough* we mean working? The 4-sided InfinityEdge Display creates a larger-than-life viewing experience. Plus it’s super lightweight so it can easily accompany you from work to class and more. See? We told you it’s the perfect partner. You and the XPS. The beginning of a beautiful love story.

Learn more

Wait—want more Cosmo?

You need...

This is your invite to join Team Cosmo—no, really. We’re basically adding you to our group chat. Get a first look at everything we’re talking about, working on, and obsessing over, and your "fancy exclusive VIP status" will also get you even more of the good stuff you love for just $20! P.S. These classes will be available *exclusively* to Cosmo Unlocked members (to re-watch, take notes, re-watch again) once the semester is over, so if you want to keep studying, you know what to do.

Join Now

And also special thanks to:

If Plan A Falls Through, We’ve Gotchu

Plan B One-Step aims to flip the script and empower women with the knowledge they need when it comes to their sexual health decisions and using emergency contraception, with an “I’ve got this” mindset. Plan B is accessible right off the shelf in all major retail stores, should your Plan A fall through.

LEARN MORE AT planbonestep.com
PRIVACY NOTICE
YOUR CALIFORNIA
PRIVACY RIGHTS
INTERENET-BASED-ADS
TERMS OF USEE
DO NOT SELL MY 
PERSONAL INFORMATION
Cosmopolitan is a registered trademark of Hearst Magazines, Inc.
(c) 2020 Hearst Magazines, Inc.
All rights reserved.